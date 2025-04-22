When Pope Francis made a visit to Philadelphia in 2015, his appearance brought big crowds just hoping to catch a glimpse of the Holy Father.

For one family from Delaware County, they got a face-to-face blessing from the Pope that they will never forget.

"I just remember waking up at four in the morning. I was little so I was like, 'What are we doing?' I didn’t know who he was back then but I said, 'Sounds important,' Conall Harvey said.

While hundreds of faithful people packed into the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul to witness the Pope celebrate mass in September of 2015, the Harvey family was there with their very sick 5-year-old in a wheelchair.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Conall Harvey had Sepsis and Leukemia.

"At that time, Conall was a new amputee. So, bald head from Chemo, no legs and all wrapped up," his mom Christin told NBC10.

Christin said they were waiting for mass to begin when someone moved the family to the end of a pew.

"I do remember a lady coming up and her high heels clicking on the tile," Conall explained.

Then, Pope Francis came down the aisle, Conalls mom said. The Pope went to the Our Lady of Guadalupe picture before he came over to their family and blessed Conall.

"His little head was on the wheelchair and then Pope Francis just cradled his head and just said a blessing," Christin said.

Now, ten years later, Conall calls the Pope "a giant in every way."

"I mean, from being told he had 20 minutes. That he would have only lived another 20 minutes to Connell sitting here. I think it's the power of prayer. Power of love. Pope Francis is just everything. Just everything we've ever been taught to believe in. I feel like he's living proof," Christin said.

Christin said that their family has always felt a special connection between Conall and Pope Francis.