food

Community Resources

In light of the restrictions that COVID-19 has placed on our region, we have compiled a list of community resources. Are we missing anything? Let us know at wcau_wwsi.community@nbcuni.com.

By Diana Torralvo

FOOD ASSISTANCE

Donate food or get a free meal at food banks throughout the region. Find the closet food bank near you. You can view all of the food and student meal sites here.

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Delaware

FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Another Nursing Home Cluster of Coronavirus Cases, This One in the Lehigh Valley

SEPTA 2 hours ago

How to Get Refunds for Unused SEPTA Key Card Passes

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Finanta, Community First Fund and Widener University Small Business Development Center are coming together to provide streamlined information and resources for small businesses affected by the Coronavirus.

https://www.philahispanicchamber.org/coronavirus-help.html

FOR NONPROFITS

The Philadelphia Foundation has established the PHL COVID-19 Response Fund to help the nonprofit community navigate the impacts of the Coronavirus.

COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND

This article tagged under:

foodCOVID-19communitynonprofitsmall business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us