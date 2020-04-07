Community Resources

FOOD ASSISTANCE

Donate food or get a free meal at food banks throughout the region. Find the closet food bank near you. You can view all of the food and student meal sites here.

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Delaware

FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Finanta, Community First Fund and Widener University Small Business Development Center are coming together to provide streamlined information and resources for small businesses affected by the Coronavirus.

https://www.philahispanicchamber.org/coronavirus-help.html

FOR NONPROFITS

The Philadelphia Foundation has established the PHL COVID-19 Response Fund to help the nonprofit community navigate the impacts of the Coronavirus.