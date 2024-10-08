Community rallies together after fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school

School officials and community members are trying to figure out what the next steps are after a massive fire ravaged and destroyed a Catholic school in Delaware County, leaving students with no place to learn.

The two-alarm fire started late on the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2024, at the St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield Township. SkyForce10 was over the scene as firefighters battled flames and large plumes of smoke.

Springfield Township police said the fire was reported just after 5 p.m., a few hours after the school day ended.

Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire.

The school, located at 112 Saxer Avenue in Springfield, serves preschool through eighth-grade students and is part of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

The fire damaged the building that houses pre-k, kindergarten, first and third grades.

Kenneth Gavin, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, told NBC10 that no one was inside the building during the fire, according to initial reports from school administrators.

A day after fire tore through St. Francis of Assisi School in Springfield, the building appeared to be gutted Tuesday morning.

The Saint Francis of Assisi Parish is celebrating 100 years in the community. While the structure can be rebuilt, the loss is devastating for many.

"Just give us some time. We are going to regroup and then we're going to rebuild what we have to and make it better. But we are not going anywhere," said Father Matthew Trailes.

On Tuesday, students of the school set up a stand to sell soda snacks, vowing that each penny would go towards helping the school.

"Right now, prayers quite honestly," said Nicole Hamilton, Principle of St. Francis of Assisi School. "Because right now, I don't know what the next steps are. We're trying to figure out those next steps, and until we have those next steps, prayers are the only thing I need at the moment."