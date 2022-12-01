Community Mourns Beloved Chester County Teacher After Sudden Death

A Chester County community is mourning after the sudden death of a beloved elementary school teacher and young mother.

Jennifer Krasna died Monday just days after giving birth to her second child, according to a GoFundMe page started in her honor. She was 30 years old.

Krasna was first grade teacher at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, Pennsylvania. This was her eighth year of teaching there.

"Amazing mother, devoted wife, beloved daughter, passionate teacher, and irreplaceable friend are descriptions that hardly scratch the surface of the remarkable woman who was taken from us too soon," Brianna Plaxe wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The love for the wife, teacher and friend was clear, as the GoFundMe campaign had garnered more than $220,000 by Thursday afternoon, far exceeding its goal of $50,000.

Krasna, or Jenn, as many knew her, leaves behind her husband and two young sons.

Services will be held Sunday at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Levittown.

The circumstances around Krasna’s death weren’t immediately known.