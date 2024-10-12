Community Groups Host U.S. Citizenship Workshop in Camden on Saturday, Oct. 19

NBC10 and Telemundo62 have joined community organizations and elected leaders to host a free U.S. Citizenship Application Assistance Workshop on Saturday, October 19, from 10AM to 4PM at Camden City Hall (520 Market Street, Second Floor, Camden, NJ). The event is open to eligible applicants from throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. Those interested should call NALEO Educational Fund at 888-839-8682 to register or for more details about the event or the U.S. Citizenship application process. Registration is mandatory to help applicants prepare for a successful application process.

During the October 19 event at Camden City Hall, applicants will be assisted with all the steps of the application process in one day. Their applications will be reviewed by immigration attorneys and United States Department of Justice accredited representatives. The process will also include assistance applying for the fee waiver and fee reduction benefits to help lower the cost of the application fee for those who are eligible. This application process would ordinarily take several weeks and cost applicants thousands of dollars, but organizers will use NALEO Educational Fund’s workshop model, which allows the process to be completed in one day and for free.

The Dornsife Equity Research Institute at the University of Southern California estimates that there are more than nine million Lawful Permanent Residents (LPRs) in the United States who are eligible to apply for U.S. Citizenship through the naturalization process. Close to 95,000 of those nine million live in the Philadelphia area. These residents need access to information about the application process and about the free and low-cost services available to them in their communities to start the application process.

U.S. Citizenship confers eligible applicants the right to vote and stand for public office in American elections. It also allows individuals the ability to travel abroad without time limitations. Additionally, several Federal and law enforcement jobs require U.S. Citizenship. Studies have also shown that attaining U.S. Citizenship is linked to higher rates of homeownership among immigrant Americans.

Please call NALEO Educational Fund at 888-839-8682 to register and help spread the word about this free opportunity to obtain application assistance.