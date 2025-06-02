Community College of Philadelphia pauses hiring, faculty's union pushes back

The Community College of Philadelphia says that it's pausing some new hires and the union representing the faculty is accusing the school of not honoring their recently settled contract.

This comes just a few months after the college signed a new contract with the Faculty and Staff Federation of Community College of Philadelphia, AFT 2026, and avoided a strike in the final hours of the negotiations.

The union said the college agreed to a round of new hires along with reducing class sizes but it is not honoring the agreement.

According to a statement from the union, candidates in the running for positions in the school's Photographic Imagining, Art & Design, English and Nursing departments have been stopped or ended.

"Full-Time teaching faculty lines that were approved months prior to the settlement and were in the final round of the College’s hiring process have since been frozen or eliminated in Photographic Imagining, Art & Design, English, and Nursing. The Federation and the College agreed to eight new positions in the Learning Lab, Advising and Counseling, but at no point did the College ever propose that these were in exchange for teaching lines that had already been approved for the 2025-2026 academic year. This retaliatory action goes against the spirit of the agreement between the College and the faculty and staff union," a spokesperson for the union wrote in a statement.

In a statement shared with NBC10, a spokesperson for the college explained that the hiring pause was initiated because of uncertainty around federal funding.

"As of March 2025, the College has paused hiring for certain positions as a result of federal funding uncertainty. This difficult decision was reached prior to the finalization of contract negotiations. As part of Community College of Philadelphia’s management rights, the College must continuously consider the challenges to its budget outlook, including the uncertain future of federal funding via institutional and student grants and aid and unsettled city and state budget allocations. This decision is not related to contract negotiations and therefore, cannot be considered retaliatory," the spokesperson for CCP wrote.

The union is now calling on the college's board and city leaders to get involved.