Most lanes on the Commodore Barry Bridge are closed after two crashes involving four cars happened on Thanksgiving, according to a spokesperson with the Delaware River Port Authority.

The first crash involving two cars happened along Route 322 on the bridge around 6:20 p.m. before both vehicles caught on fire, officials said.

The drivers of the cars, and one minor who was riding as a passenger, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Then, a second crash happened between two cars carrying a total of six people on the bridge, the Delaware River Port Authority spokesperson told NBC10.

At this time it is unknown what the ages are of those in the vehicles of the second crash, officials said. Some of the people received medical attention.

The port authority said that all of the lanes were closed on the bridge for some time but one westbound lane has reopened.

The rest of the lanes on the bridge are expected to reopen as the cleanup from the crash continues.

The Delaware River Port Authority is investigating what led to these crashes.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.