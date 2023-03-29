Philadelphia

Commissioner Outlaw Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Center City, Police Say

The accident, which involved three vehicles, occurred on 15th and Race streets Wednesday afternoon

By David Chang

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Center City, officials told NBC10. 

The accident, which involved three vehicles, occurred on 15th and Race streets Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed with NBC10 that two officers were injured and that Commissioner Outlaw was in one of the vehicles. They have not yet confirmed however if she was one of the injured officers. Footage from SkyForce10 showed Outlaw walking out of one of the vehicles.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

