Two men from Michigan pleaded guilty after they were charged with pushing a Bucks County comic book store owner off of the top of a ladder over a year ago.

Zackery Maximus Tucker, 23, and Caleb James-Lorenze Simpson, 36, each plead guilty to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and aggravated assault on March 14, officials said.

The two men are accused of entering Comic Collection acting like they were real customers and asking the owner, David Schwartz, for something on a high shelf and then pushed him off of a ladder.

The two men then beat Schwartz and ziptied him, officials said.

Before sentencing, Schwartz read a statement to the judge where he explained that the attack changed his life.

“They took the sense of security and safety away from me,” he said.

Schwartz said that he has owned the store since 1985 and never had any issues in the store until that day of the attack.

Tucker was sentenced on Friday to serve five to 12 years in state prison and was ordered to have no contact with Schwartz or his family and the comic book store. Tucker was also ordered to pay $20,029.88 in restitution.

Simpson is expected to be sentenced on May 2, 2025.

Violent comic book store robbery

Caleb James-Lorenze Simpson and Zackery Maximus Tucker were charged for attacking the owner of Comic Collection in the Feasterville section of Lower Southampton Township just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2022, police said.

When officers arrived at the store on the day of the violent robbery, they found the owner, David Schwartz, on the floor inside the store, officials said. He was tied up and suffering wounds from being beaten.

Investigators learned that the two went into the store and approached Schwartz pretending to be legitimate customers, police said.

They asked him for help with merchandise that was located up on a high shelf, officials explained. Once Schwartz was up on the ladder to grab the product, Simpson knocked him off causing him to fall to the ground.

Once Schwartz was on the ground, both of the men proceeded to beat him, investigators said. They tied up the store owner using zip ties and Simpson punched the victim repeatedly in the face with brass knuckles before holding a knife to his face threatening to kill him.

Both of the suspects then stole a laptop, the victim's keys, cash, comic books, Pokémon cards, action figures and other store merchandise, police said.

Schwartz suffered several contusions, lacerations and broken ribs, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Capturing the robbers

While investigating the area around the store, officials reported finding clothing that was worn by the suspects as well as the merchandise taken from the store. The clothing was sent to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab.

Then, over a year later on Dec. 19, 2023, a detective with the Lower Southampton Police Department got a tip that a long-haul trucker, Caleb Simpson, and another trucker, Zackery Tucker, were behind the violent robbery at the comic book store, the DA's office says.

Simpson had been arrested three weeks after the violent robbery for trying to steal a firearm in Michigan, officials said at the time.

The detective called the police department in Michigan and they were able to send photos of Simpson that showed him with whom police identified as Zackery Tucker. Both men matched the descriptions of the comic book robbers.

Then, in February of 2024, investigators got the results back from the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab that connected Simpson to the Comic Collection robbery.