Comedian Adam Sandler bringing You're My Best Friend Tour to Philly

There's few performers who need no introduction, but after decades as one of the most successful comedians in American, Adam Sandler certainly needs no introduction.
Nearly everyone has a favorite role that has been played by the Saturday Night Live alum, whether it's Billy Madison, The Waterboy's Bobby Boucher or perhaps, Happy Gilmore -- which will see a sequel this summer, and was shot in New Jersey.
And now, after sold out performances in 2022 and 2023, Sandler is hitting the road on the You're My Best Friend Tour, which will hit Philly's Wells Fargo Center -- or we should say, Xfinity Mobile Arena -- on September 19, 2025.
Officials with Live Nation said that ticket presales begin at noon on Thursday, June 26, 2025 and general ticket sales will begin at noon on Friday, June 27, 2025.
Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.
For more details, check ticketmaster.com
Adam Sandler: You're My Best Friend Tour Dates
- Fri Sep 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial *
- Sat Sep 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *
- Sun Sep 07 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *
- Mon Sep 08 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *
- Wed Sep 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
- Thu Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- Fri Sep 12 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
- Sat Sep 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Mon Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Sep 16 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
- Wed Sep 17 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
- Fri Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Sun Sep 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
- Fri Sep 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*
- Sat Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Sun Sep 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center
- Tue Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sun Oct 05 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Mon Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sun Oct 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Mon Oct 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
- Tue Oct 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wed Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- Thu Oct 16 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
- Fri Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- Mon Oct 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama
- Sun Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Mon Oct 27 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Tue Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Wed Oct 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- Sat Nov 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
*Not a Live Nation Date
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.