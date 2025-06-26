Comedian Adam Sandler bringing You're My Best Friend Tour to Philly

There's few performers who need no introduction, but after decades as one of the most successful comedians in American, Adam Sandler certainly needs no introduction.

Nearly everyone has a favorite role that has been played by the Saturday Night Live alum, whether it's Billy Madison, The Waterboy's Bobby Boucher or perhaps, Happy Gilmore -- which will see a sequel this summer, and was shot in New Jersey.

And now, after sold out performances in 2022 and 2023, Sandler is hitting the road on the You're My Best Friend Tour, which will hit Philly's Wells Fargo Center -- or we should say, Xfinity Mobile Arena -- on September 19, 2025.

Officials with Live Nation said that ticket presales begin at noon on Thursday, June 26, 2025 and general ticket sales will begin at noon on Friday, June 27, 2025.

For more details, check ticketmaster.com

Adam Sandler: You're My Best Friend Tour Dates

Fri Sep 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial *

Sat Sep 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

Sun Sep 07 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *

Mon Sep 08 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena *

Wed Sep 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Sep 12 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Sep 16 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Wed Sep 17 – Syracuse, NY – Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

Fri Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Sep 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Fri Sep 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

Sat Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Sep 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Tue Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 05 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Mon Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Oct 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Tue Oct 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Thu Oct 16 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Fri Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Mon Oct 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama

Sun Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Mon Oct 27 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Tue Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sat Nov 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

*Not a Live Nation Date