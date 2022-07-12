Come Hungry: Philadelphia Taco Festival Returns

Craving some good food? Philadelphia Taco Festival is serving up some "Taco Heaven" to hungry locals July 30 and 31.

The fifth annual Philadelphia Taco Festival is taking over Xfinity Live! at the end of the month, bringing a wide variety of over 75 different tacos, refreshing margaritas, interactive games, live entertainment and authentic mariachi music.

More than 20 of the City of Brotherly Love's best restaurants and food trucks will be inside the festival serving delicious tacos, churros, Mexican corn, tamales, nachos and much more to delight the taste buds throughout the weekend.

Pair some of the mouthwatering food options with a nice, cold drink. Guests 21 years of age and older will find a tequila sampling and multiple margarita bars at the festival.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There's something for the kids, too. The festival has incorporated a Kids Fun Zone with bounce houses, face-painting, piñata-smashing contests and games to entertain the young ones.

Kids under the age of 10 can get into the festival for free with a paying adult.

There's fun to be had for the adults, as well: find an axe-throwing area, a place to play Baggo, karaoke in the Broad Street Bullies Pub and a mechanical bull to ride.

Feeling confident? Guests can get involved and sign up for the taco and hot chili pepper eating contest during the event. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place eaters.

General admission and VIP tickets are still available for taco lovers in the Philly area. A general admission ticket is $19.99; this ticket provides guests with their first drink for free and gives individuals entrance to the festival from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests looking for a VIP experience can purchase VIP tickets for $64.99. These tickets include admission to the event early at 12 p.m., a two-hour open bar, five taco vouchers, plus a gift bag with a bottle of hot sauce, a shot glass and other goodies.

For more information on the food and fun-filled festival, check out their website.

Cheers to good food and drinks!