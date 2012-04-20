Today, more than 67,000 Comcast and NBCUniversal employees will volunteer at more than 630 project sites across the country.

Saturday, April 21 is Comcast Cares Day. The event began back in 2001 with just six thousand volunteers. It has since grown into a company-wide movement involving thousands of Comcast Employees across the country.

Since that first Comcast Cares Day 11 years ago, 360,000 volunteers have given back more than 2.1 million hours of community service at nearly 3,500 project sites in local communities across the country.

Comcast is the parent company of NBC10 and many NBC10 employees will be giving of their time tomorrow at five different location across our area:

Frankford High School where volunteers will beautify the school campus.

Olney Charter High School where volunteers will work both inside and outside the school building to remove litter, beautify the landscape, revitalize a greenhouse and paint several classrooms and labs.

Northeast Frankford Boys and Girls Club. Volunteers here will do some sprucing up outdoors and some major work indoors that includes cleaning, painting and repair work.

NBC10 Volunteers will be at the Tyler Arboretum for a beautification project. We'll be planting, teaming up with the horticulture team removing debris and participating in an accompanying children's "acorn" project.

Volunteers, including Comcast chairman Brian Roberts, will also be at St. Cyril of Alexandria in East Lansdowne to beautify the grounds of the church and parish school. The school had been originally slated for closure, but filed a successful appeal with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia earlier this year with the help of the late Joe Donnelly, CFO of NBC Broadcasting. Donnelly, a Lansdale native and graduate of the Wharton School at Penn, was a board member of Business Leaders Organized for Catholic Schools and assisted school officials in sorting out their financial situation.

The Archdiocese ruled to keep St. Cyril open on February 24. Donnelly died March 9 of complications from a heart attack.

Volunteers at St. Cyril of Alexandria in East Lansdowne. Photo by J.R. Smith.