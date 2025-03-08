Collision involving tractor trailer, car leaves one person injured in New Jersey

One person was injured after a car collided with a tractor trailer in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

According to Gloucester Township Police, on Saturday, March 8, around 2:19 a.m., officers received a report of a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Sicklerville Road and Garwood Road in the Erial Section of Gloucester Township.

Officers on scene found a sedan trapped under the trailer portion of a tractor trailer, police said. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were able to exit the car, but the passenger sustained a broken arm and several lacerations.

Police said the driver of the sedan and the driver of the tractor were not injured.

According to police, a preliminary investigation of the crash showed that the driver of the sedan failed to observe that the tractor trailer was executing a left turn. As a result, the driver of the sedan began illegally passing the trailer, at which point he struck the trailer, and the vehicle became wedged under it by the rear axles.

Due to the crash, a fuel tank for the trailer's refrigeration system began leaking diesel fuel on the roadway. Police said several fire crews responded to the scene and were able to stabilize the trailer and remove it from the vehicle so the leaking fuel could be stopped.

Police said that during the investigation and cleanup, Sicklerville Road and Garwood Road were shut down for several hours.