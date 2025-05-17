Small NJ community rattled by tornado: ‘I was shook. I did not expect this'

Residents of Collings Lakes, New Jersey, were prepared for the expected storms on Friday, but they never thought their small town would be hit by a tornado.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado -- which has winds between 65 and 85 mph -- touched down in Collings Lakes at around 12:52 p.m. Friday, leaving behind a trail of damage.

Damage was reported along Malaga Road, where several large branches were knocked down and some metal roof sheeting was peeled off, according to the NWS. Some other blocks also received some less severe damage.

But the damage wasn't isolated to just what was directly caused by the tornado in the small town, as strong winds persisted throughout the day.

A tree was uprooted and fell through a house while the owner sat with her cats in the very room the tree fell into.

The ordeal also shocked and scared neighbors.

"It was just unbelievable, I was just asking, 'Can I actually say I survived a tornado?'" Al Baker, a resident of Collings Lakes, told NBC10.

Baker said he lives next door and was outside when the tree fell, which also hit some power lines and made the block go dark.

"I called my brother, I said, 'Is that a bomb that went off?' He saw the tree on her house," Baker said.

Monique Raio is another resident of Collings Lakes. She said she rushed home to see if her house and her neighbor were okay.

"My Ring camera was saying, 'Tornado! Tornado!'" she recalled.

"I came home, and seeing in person and pictures, I was shook," she added. "I did not expect this."

Chris Stengel runs the local tree service that showed up to help the homeowner. He said he has been getting calls nonstop since the storms rolled through.

Trees like the one that fell in Collings Lakes are vulnerable to falling when the soil is moist, he said.

"To see the people around here affected by this, it bothers me," he said. "I was here. I was called out to help, so we are here."