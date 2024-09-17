Police chief candidate in Delco causes stir amid District Attorney's investigation

A town in Delaware County is set to hire a new police chief Tuesday night.

But, the person they have in mind is currently being investigated by the county's District Attorney's office.

In Collingdale, a parking spot for the police chief has been empty since January of 2024.

On the agenda for the council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17 is their plan to fill the spot.

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police believe it will be Rhaheem Blanden who has been with Chester City Police for more than 15 years. Most recently, he's been a corporal detective of major crimes.

"I don't know what their rush is to hire this individual so fast. They just posted the job posting on Thursday night," Delco FOP president Chris Eiserman said.

Eiserman explained that back in April in Folcroft, Pa., Blanden allegedly tipped off a suspect who was wanted for attempted homicide five minutes before officers raided the house.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office confirmed with NBC10 that they have a criminal investigation ongoing into Officer Blanden.

"He put every officer at danger by calling this individual and attempting to let them know that the SWAT team was coming to the house," Eiserman said.

Blanden is not a member of the Delco FOP but he is a member of the Chester City Fraternal Order of Police which did not respond to NBC10's request for comment.

NBC10 also reached out to Blanden to give him a chance to share his perspective. He did not respond to our calls, text messages, or Facebook requests. Blanden also did not answer when our crews knocked on his door.

Residents have mixed opinions.

One woman who works in Collingdale told NBC10 that she thinks, "they should pump the brakes on electing him or giving him that power, because you don't know who you're putting in office now, which can jeopardize the whole community."

"I mean, he hasn't been convicted. You know, in this country, should be innocent until proven guilty," Collingdale resident Mike Robinson said.

Collingdale Police says they are not commenting on this issue.

NBC10 also reached out to Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea to ask why there is a rush to hire before the investigation is complete, but she also has not responded.

The council in Delaware Co. does not have another candidate to recommend for Collingdale Chief.

But, even if Blanden is exonerated after the investigation, Eiserman explained why he doesn't think Blanden should be chosen.

"I think, ethically and morally, what he did is wrong. So I don't think he should serve in the position of chief of police," he said.

The council meeting will be in-person at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Collingdale Community Center.

The Delaware County FOP said that they will be there along with other concerned citizens.