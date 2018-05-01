With graduation quickly approaching, college students are weighing the real cost of their education and calculating the debt most of them will be in. Tthe cost is worth it and there are ways to afford living after college, Temple Professor Cindy Axelrod says.

College students throughout the Philadelphia region are experiencing firsthand the consequences and struggles of affording a higher education.

American graduates currently owe nearly $1.5 trillion, and that number continues to rise. Huge moments in the “real world” have been put off, as some graduates wait longer to get married or buy a house because the college debt has added up.

Temple professor Cindy Axelrod says that although school is expensive, college grads still earn 70 percent more than workers with just a high school diploma. The key to avoiding financial issues after college is budgeting your debt. This could mean splitting rent with a roommate or holding off on buying that hot new sports car.

Deaja Hopkins-Shaw, a student at Temple University, was forced to find a way around all of the college debt. She had to quit college after just one semester because she was unable to afford it. She joined the military and her education became free. After serving five years in the Air Force, she returned to Temple, now with a full tuition paid.

Universities try to provide students with affordable options.

Rowan University partnered with Rowan College of Gloucester County to create the Rowan Connection. This agreement offers the 3+1 Program and the Rowan Choice program, giving two alternatives to an otherwise pricey four years.

Delaware State University and Temple University both have dual admissions agreements, which allow partnering community college students to transition smoothly to the university. Scholarships are also provided to those students who meet a certain GPA standard.

Tune in Tuesday morning for the latest installment of "College Crunch" as Randy Gyllenhaal examines the anxiety, depression and mental health issues that can come with pay for a higher education.