Coldplay Announces Philadelphia Stop on ‘Music of the Spheres' World Tour

Coldplay have announced a sustainable world tour with a 2022 stop in Philadelphia a day before release of their latest album, “Music of the Spheres.”

The British band is set to perform tracks from their new cosmic-themed album and some of their greatest hits at the Lincoln Financial Field on June 8th. Tickets for the concert go on sale October 22.

Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R will co-headline the show, bringing a host of songs from several of her critically-acclaimed albums.

“We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together,” the band said in a release. “Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band.”

Citing a “climate crisis” around the world, the band committed to only putting on sustainable tours in 2019 – and it appears that they are sticking to that promise in 2022.

In addition to rocking out at a show that will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, the band says one tree will be planted for every ticket sold.

If the band sells out the Lincoln Financial Field, that means the world will see nearly 70,000 new trees.

“So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward,” the band said. “We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn.”

The tour kicks off on March 18 with the band’s first-ever concert in Costa Rica before making additional stops in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, United States, United Kingdom, and wrapping up at the “Rock in Rio” festival in Brazil.

The band Coldplay is sponsoring a waste "Interceptor" that's floating down the Klang River in Malaysia. The Ocean Cleanup uses these to remove plastic from the waterway.