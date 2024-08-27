After nearly 50 years, officials are set to reveal the identity of a man who was found frozen inside a cave along the Appalachian Trail in Albany Township, Pennsylvania.

The Berks County Coroner’s Office will hold a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. that will be streamed live in the video on top of this article.

The discovery of the “Pinnacle Man”

On Jan. 16, 1977, around 3 p.m., two hikers found the frozen body of an unidentified man in a cave just below the Pinnacle along the Appalachian Trail in Albany Township, Pennsylvania. The discovery was made during one of the coldest months in Pennsylvania’s history with an average high of only 8 degrees and a low temperature of 4 below zero, officials said. Snow totals during that winter also reached 49 inches.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The man was described as a white male between the ages of 25 and 35 with blue eyes and reddish curly long hair who stood between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11 and weighed 155 pounds.

At the time of his death, he had a full beard and a “T” shaped scar on the left side of his chin. He was wearing a size 38 dark brown suede/buckskin jacket with tassels on the sleeves and torso, faded Wrangler blue jeans, a brown leather belt, a brown knit turtleneck sweater, a long winter undershirt and pants, two pairs of socks, ankle length brown leather hiking boots, leather gloves and sunglasses.

He was also wearing a 14-karat white gold ring inset with a blue stone and his pockets had a comb, pen, pencil, matches and $1.78 inside.

Officials said there were no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy was conducted on Jan. 17, 1977, at Reading Hospital. While the autopsy did not specify the time of death, the cause of death was listed as an overdose of Phenobarbital and Pentobarbital and the manner of death was listed as a suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Since no one claimed the man, he was buried in the Berks County Potter’s Field. The case then went cold for decades.

Timeline of the investigation

In August 2009, the man, nicknamed “Pinnacle Man,” was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) database. A decade later, in April 2019, the database showed two potential matches of men who disappeared from Florida and Illinois. However, they were later determined to not be a match.

While the man’s fingerprints were taken, the original copy of the prints could not be found and the quality of the copies was too poor to be used for identification, officials said.

On Aug. 5, 2019, the man’s body was exhumed from Potter’s Field and taken to Reading Hospital where he was examined by a forensic anthropologist, forensic pathologist and a forensic odontologist. A full forensic dental exam was performed and the man’s NamUS record was updated. Samples were then shipped to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

More than two years later, in May 2021, the center contacted the Berks County Coroner’s Office and told them that the samples didn’t produce any results. While the coroner’s office offered to send more samples, the center said they couldn’t do further testing due to a backlog of cases.

In July 2021, the coroner’s office received the samples that had been shipped to Texas and placed them back with the rest of the man’s remains. The man’s body was then stored in the office’s evidence room.

In October 2021, the coroner’s office learned NamUS had moved to a new facility and were preparing to process samples but wouldn’t accept any samples prior to Jan. 2022.

Finally, in Nov. 2022, the man’s samples were mailed to the forensic DNA testing service Bode Technology. That was the last update the coroner’s office shared on the investigation prior to Tuesday’s scheduled announcement.