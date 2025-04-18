Arson at Gov's residence puts spotlight on mental health

When Cody Balmer appeared before a Dauphin County judge this week following his arrest for allegedly firebombing the Pennsylvania Governor’s residence, Balmer said he did not have a history of mental health illness.

But according to a 2024 protection from abuse order filed by Balmer's then-wife, Balmer had been involuntarily committed in 2023 following a domestic violence incident – and an attempted suicide.

Additionally, his family had unsuccessfully tried to get him committed to a psychiatric facility days before he allegedly broke into the governor’s mansion.

They told police and county officials that he was off his medication and they were concerned for his wellbeing.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Now his family and defense lawyers are saying that what Balmer is accused of doing is a result of his mental health.

The Dauphin County Chief Defender issued a statement, saying in part: “The allegations, if true, demonstrate the devastating consequences of severe mental illness.”

Penbrook Police told the NBC10 Investigators that Balmer’s family called on April 10th – days before the fire – seeking help but that Balmer did not meet the criteria to be involuntarily committed.

The department further explained in a statement later that officers went to a hotel where Balmer was staying but when they got there he had already checked out and the clerk said he “appeared fine.”

The statement goes on to say that in order to involuntarily commit someone, “the conduct must be personally observed.”

Associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Social Work Nev Jones said when police officers get a call for involuntary commitment, they will attempt a wellness check.

“Police do not have a responsibility under these kinds of circumstances to just search and search and search and search,” she said.

Pennsylvania law provides two options to have someone committed to a mental health facility against their will.

A petition can be filed for the person in question to be taken to a facility. If that petition is approved, a warrant is issued requiring a person authorized by the signee or a peace officer to take the person to a facility specified in the warrant.

The second option is for a physician, a peace officer or an authorized county official to determine – by personally observing the person – if they are “severely mentally disabled and in need of immediate treatment.”

If they believe the person is, then that official may take the person to an approved facility for an emergency examination.

A written statement must be provided to the facility stating why the person in question is believed to be in need of an emergency examination.

Jones says there is some discretion among agencies and counties on how they respond to “302s” – a reference to the section in the law that described involuntary commitments.

“There's just a lot of variation across the state of Pennsylvania, and relatively little centralized control or centralized leadership over what's happening and a lot of deference to county or regional decisions,” Jones said.

Jones said that the call to take someone against their will is a challenging one.

“It is this balance between protecting the rights of individuals and, you know, kind of appropriate state response to psychiatric crises.”

However, she called involuntary commitments band-aid solutions.

“It might detain people for 48 hours, 64 hours, whatever the case might be, and then they're released right back into the circumstances that they kind of came from,” she said.

Jones hopes that this incident will shed light on mental health care-- and what she says is the need for investments in engagement and long-term care.

“This instance makes the news because it's the governor and obviously it is awful what happened and where this ended, but this is happening to far too many people in the state of Pennsylvania in other ways, she said, noting that many times people with mental health challenges end up unhoused, living in poverty and unemployed. “So how do we troubleshoot what is wrong with the public mental health system in Pennsylvania so that far fewer people are ending up where they're ending up now?”