Listen: 911 call made by alleged arsonist Cody Balmer at Pa. Gov.'s house

NBC10 has obtained the 911 call made by the man who admitted to the arson attack at the Pennsylvania Governor's residence last weekend.

In the call, suspected arsonist Cody Balmer referenced Josh Shapiro and Palestine about one hour after allegedly firebombing the Pennsylvania Governor's Residence on Sunday, April 13.

During the call, Balmer identified himself and stated that Gov. Shapiro needed to know that he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people.”

Balmer then said Shapiro needed to stop having his friends killed and “our people have been put through too much by that monster."

“All he has is a banquet hall to clean up,” Balmer can be heard saying. He then said, “You all know where to find me. I’m not hiding, and I will confess to everything that I had done.”

Given the comments on the call, and a potential motive, Pennsylvania State Police requested a search warrant. Troopers took Balmer's cell phones, laptop and hard drive from his home.

We also now know that it was later that day when Balmer got tired of waiting for police to show up at his door that he turned himself in.

Arson at Gov.'s residence

During the early morning hours of Sunday, April 13, Balmer, 38, scaled a fence and broke into the Governor’s Residence on North Front Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, investigators said. He then threw two Molotov cocktails, igniting the residence in flames, according to the criminal complaint.

Gov. Shapiro, First Lady Lori Shapiro, their children, guests, and staff members were all inside the home sleeping after celebrating the Jewish holiday of Passover the night before, investigators said. Everyone escaped unharmed after being awakened by responding police officers who were able to get them out safely.

Balmer was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, terrorism and other related offenses. He appeared before a judge on Monday, April 14. He denied having mental health issues or issues with substance abuse and alcohol abuse when asked by the judge. The judge denied bail and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 23, at 11 a.m.

On Wednesday, April 16, Balmer's public defender Mary Klatt released a statement on the allegations.

“The allegations, if true, demonstrate the devastating consequences of severe mental illness," Klatt wrote. "Due to the complexity of this case, Mr. Whitener, along with a team of attorneys, will represent Mr. Balmer. Mr. Balmer’s preliminary hearing will be continued for the purpose of determining his competency to stand trial.”