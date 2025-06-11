Code Orange Air Quality alert issued for Philly area Thursday

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of the Philadelphia region on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection.

The alert is in effect for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, officials said.

A Code Orange has also been issued for much of South Jersey, including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Mercer counties, weather officials said.

The alert has been issued due to the sunny skies and temperatures reaching 90 on Thursday, along with pollutants from Canada's wildfires, officials said.

The air is expected to be at its worst in the afternoon, officials said.

A Code Orange Alert means that young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable and should limit outdoor activity, according to the DEP.

New Jersey officials have also issued a Code Orange Alert for Mercer, Camden and Gloucester counties for Wednesday.

According to officials, air quality can be improved by carpooling, or limiting driving by combining tasks or not leaving vehicles idle.