Air Quality

Code Orange Air Quality alert issued for Philly area Thursday

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of the Philadelphia region on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection.

The alert is in effect for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, officials said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A Code Orange has also been issued for much of South Jersey, including Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Mercer counties, weather officials said.

The alert has been issued due to the sunny skies and temperatures reaching 90 on Thursday, along with pollutants from Canada's wildfires, officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The air is expected to be at its worst in the afternoon, officials said.

A Code Orange Alert means that young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable and should limit outdoor activity, according to the DEP.

New Jersey officials have also issued a Code Orange Alert for Mercer, Camden and Gloucester counties for Wednesday.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 23 mins ago

Formerly segregated school at Jersey Shore added to Black Heritage Trail

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Philly postal workers charged with stealing $80 million in U.S. Treasury checks

According to officials, air quality can be improved by carpooling, or limiting driving by combining tasks or not leaving vehicles idle.

This article tagged under:

Air Quality
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us