Officials in Camden County, New Jersey, are issuing a Code Blue for Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures are expected to drop to 30 degrees.

The advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

“It’s crucial that everyone is indoors and protected from these elements as temperatures will remain low overnight,” Commissioner Virginia Betteridge said.

Betteridge also urges all residents to keep their pets safe during these cold conditions. She offered some tips:

Keep your pet indoors as much as possible. If your pet must stay outside, provide a warm shelter, raised a few inches off the ground, with the opening facing away from the wind and covered with a burlap or plastic flap.

Be alert for signs of distress from the cold. Just like in people, shivering is a sign that the body temperature is dropping. If you see your pet shivering, it is probably time to bring it inside. Remember, your pet’s body temperature is between 101-102 degrees and its body temperature lowers faster in cold weather.

A very young, very old pet or a pet with a health problem is more vulnerable to cold. An animal with thick fur can tolerate cold longer than a small animal and one with short hair.

Don’t leave your pet in an unheated vehicle for extended periods of time.

Make sure your pet has clean unfrozen drinking water. Do not let your pet drink from puddles where there may be deadly antifreeze or other harmful chemicals.

Massaging petroleum jelly into paw pads before going outside helps to protect from salt and chemical agents. Wipe your pet’s feet with a damp cloth when it comes inside to protect its pads from damage. If this is a problem for your pet, there are boots available in all sizes.

If there are outside cats in the neighborhood, knock on the hood of your vehicle and look under it before starting your engine and driving off. Cats sometimes curl up next to or under warm engines when they are left out in the cold.

Be especially vigilant about the ingestion of antifreeze. The first sign of antifreeze poisoning is a pet that appears drunk. Immediately get your pet to the vet if you suspect it has ingested antifreeze as it can be fatal within four to eight hours of ingestion.

If you or someone you know needs shelter during the code blue advisory, please contact your local municipality.

To reach the county's code blue emergency hotline, please call 211.