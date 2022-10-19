Masked ‘Clown' Caught on Cam Using Sword to Rob Poconos Store

It was no joking matter for the cashier of a Poconos-area convenience store last week as a sword-wielding suspect in a clown mask robbed the business.

The incident took place shortly before 5 a.m. on Oct. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop N – Fern Ridge Station.

The man wearing a clown mask with patches of bright-colored hair "entered the rear of the Uni-Mart in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County and brandished a Samurai sword, and demanded the cashier to open the cash register," a post to the CrimeWatch website said.

The sword-wielding clown -- who also wore a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black socks during the robbery -- grabbed some cash out of the register then ran off into the woods, police said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police asked anyone with information, or who might recognize the clown call Pennsylvania Trooper Weinstock at (570) 646-2271 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.