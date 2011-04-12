Closed-Captioning Info for NBC Philadelphia

More than 120 million Americans benefit from closed-captioning, including 28 million people who are deaf and/or hard-of-hearing people, 26 million elementary school children practicing reading skills, 30 million people learning English as a second language and 40 million Americans ages 16 and older learning to read.

In addition, a growing number of NBC viewers in restaurants, gyms, bars, airports and other public places utilize closed-captioning to follow a program despite the loud atmosphere.

Gaining access to closed-captioned programs is as easy as turning on your television. Today, caption decoders are a standard feature of television sets with 13-inch screens or larger.

As the number of closed-caption viewers continues to increase, so does NBC Philadelphia's determination to provide quality news and entertainment to all of its viewers.

Real time closed captioning captures live news updates and ad-libs, information vital to a news watcher.

NBC Philadelphia Closed-Captioning allows the audio portion of televised programs to be converted into written words that appear on the screen in the form of subtitles.

For further information regarding closed-captioning on NBC Philadelphia please contact:

Tony Plosz

Vice President of Operations and Engineering

WCAU

1800 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Ph: 215-201-5150

Email: Anthony.Plosz@nbcuni.com

Mobile Web and News App Closed Captioning FAQ

Is Closed Captioning Available?

We are pleased to offer closed captioning on all live simulcast streams made available through mobile browsers and mobile apps. Videos with closed captioning will have a “message icon” in the player controls. Just tap to enable or disable. If the icon is not displaying, follow the directions in the next section to turn on closed captioning within the device OS settings.



How do I make the Closed Captioning text bigger or change the style?

You may customize the display of closed captioning including changing the size, font, color, and styling. These customization options are available by accessing the device OS settings for iOS and Android and then selecting the desired options from the menu.



For iOS, the Accessibility settings are located under the Settings icon on the iPhone homescreen, then choose General, Accessibility, Subtitles & Captioning.



For Android, the Accessibility settings are located under Settings, then choose My Device, and then Accessibility. The Accessibility features are available under this Accessibility screen.



Who can I contact with questions about Closed Captioning?

To report an issue or concern regarding closed captioning on this website, please contact us at Anthony.Plosz@nbcuni.com.



Please detail your issue or concern by providing the following information:



• Name of the program

• Description of the issue (e.g., missing captions on a particular episode, captions cut off, timing is off)

• Website or application where you viewed the program

• Approximate time and date that the issue occurred

• Your name and contact information including mailing address, email and phone number



Written complaints concerning captioning on programs made available online or through mobile apps may be sent to:



Margaret Tobey

Vice President Regulatory Affairs

NBCUniversal

300 New Jersey Ave. NW

Washington, DC, 20001-2030



Phone: 202-524-6401

Fax: 202-524-6411

IPCComplaints@nbcuni.com