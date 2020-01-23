What to Know Nelson J. Perez, the current Bishop of Cleveland, will be the new archbishop of the Philadelphia Archdiocese, a source confirmed with NBC10.

Bishop Perez, 58, will be the first Hispanic and first non-white archbishop in the history of the Philadelphia Archdiocese. He succeeds Archbishop Charles Chaput who recently hinted at his desire to step down.

Perez will officially be announced as Philadelphia's new archbishop during a press conference Thursday at 10 a.m.

Nelson J. Perez, the current Bishop of Cleveland, will be the new archbishop of the Philadelphia Archdiocese, a source confirmed with NBC10.

Rocco Palmo, a Philadelphia-based blogger who covers the Catholic church, first reported the news Wednesday.

A source later confirmed with NBC10 that Perez would be named the new archbishop.

Bishop Perez, 58, will be the first Hispanic and first non-white archbishop in the history of the Philadelphia Archdiocese. He succeeds Archbishop Charles Chaput who recently hinted at his desire to step down.

Born in Miami, Florida, and raised in New Jersey, Perez graduated from Montclair State University in 1983 where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology. He then taught at a Catholic elementary school in Puerto Rico before entering Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia where he earned Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in Theology degrees in 1988 and 1989.

After being ordained to the priesthood, Perez served as parochial vicar of Saint Ambrose Parish in Philadelphia from 1989 to 1993. He was also the assistant director of the Office for Hispanic Catholics from 1990 to 1993, founding director of the Catholic Institute for Evangelization from 1993 to 2002, Pastor of Saint William Parish in Philadelphia from 2002 to 2009 and Pastor of Saint Agnes Parish in West Chester, Pennsylvania, from 2009 through 2012.

Bishop Perez also taught psychology and religious studies at LaSalle University in Philadelphia, from 1994 to 2008 as well as developmental psychology at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in 2011.

In 1998, Perez was named Chaplain to His Holiness, Pope John Paul II, with the title of Monsignor. He was also named a Prelate of Honor by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009.

In 2012, Perez was appointed Auxiliary Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre in New York by Pope Benedict XVI, a role he held until 2017.

In 2017, Pope Francis appointed Perez the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

Perez will officially be announced as Philadelphia's new archbishop during a press conference Thursday at 10 a.m.