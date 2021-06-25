Clementon Park Reopens for Summer 2021 After Nearly Two Years

Clementon Park and Splash World reopened Friday after remaining closed to the public for nearly two years.

The entire water park and a limited number of amusement rides are now open to the public. Visitors can enter daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of June.

The South Jersey park was closed down abruptly in 2019 before IB Parks & Entertainment bought it this spring. The 114-year-old park has been undergoing repairs and improvements to prepare for its reopening under new ownership, according to a news release.

It received the all-clear from borough officials to open on Wednesday afternoon, after delaying reopening multiple times earlier this month.

Clementon Park is offering discounted daily admission tickets through the end of the month to celebrate its reopening. Children and adults can enter for $29.99 and adults 60 and older only need to pay $19.99.

Season passes are also available online and at the park, and parking will be free for the entire 2021 season.

The park is still looking to fill several positions, including jobs in maintenance and food and beverage. The summer amusement industry has been hit hard by the shortage of workers, and other local parks such as Sahara Sam's Oasis Indoor & Outdoor Waterpark are also looking to fill their staffs.