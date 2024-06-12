Pennsylvania

Chester County cat café at risk of closing. Here's how you can help

By Sheila Watko and Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Chester County nonprofit is asking for the community’s help to keep its doors open.

Treetops Kitty Café in Kennett Square is dedicated to rescuing “misfit” cats - the seniors, the ones with medical needs, the scaredy-cat and the ones no one else wants.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Philly Live recently took a trip to visit the special cafe and met a bunch of sweet kitties who were looking for "forever" homes.

Treetops Kitty Café in Kennett Square allows customers to sit back and relax with a cup of coffee and cuddles from a cat. Sheila Watko loved checking it out for Philly Live.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Since opening in 2017, the small nonprofit has saved over 850 cats but now Treetops is in trouble.

Founder Hannah April posted a series of videos to the café’s Instagram. She explained that between rising costs of supplies, recent unexpected medical bills, and a slowdown in donations, the rescue is struggling to keep up financially.

The café also issued a plea to large corporations looking to sponsor a local charity.

Clear The Shelters

Finding forever homes across the country

Clear the Shelters

Clear The Shelters celebrates 1 million pet adoptions

Sir Darius Brown's story

If you’re moved to donate, all information can be found on their Instagram.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaClear the Shelterscritter cornerKennett Square
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us