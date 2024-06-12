Chester County cat café at risk of closing. Here's how you can help

A Chester County nonprofit is asking for the community’s help to keep its doors open.

Treetops Kitty Café in Kennett Square is dedicated to rescuing “misfit” cats - the seniors, the ones with medical needs, the scaredy-cat and the ones no one else wants.

Philly Live recently took a trip to visit the special cafe and met a bunch of sweet kitties who were looking for "forever" homes.

Since opening in 2017, the small nonprofit has saved over 850 cats but now Treetops is in trouble.

Founder Hannah April posted a series of videos to the café’s Instagram. She explained that between rising costs of supplies, recent unexpected medical bills, and a slowdown in donations, the rescue is struggling to keep up financially.

The café also issued a plea to large corporations looking to sponsor a local charity.

If you’re moved to donate, all information can be found on their Instagram.