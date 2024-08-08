New Jersey

South Jersey animal shelter dealing with extreme overcrowding, offers free adoptions

By Cherise Lynch

South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter

Are you thinking about adding a new furry family member to your home? Now is the time; one animal shelter in South Jersey is desperately looking for people to adopt.

This week, the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter—located at 1244 N. Delsea Dr. in Vineland—announced that all adoption fees for cats and dogs aged six months and older will be waived through Aug. 10.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"This urgent initiative comes as the shelter has reached critical capacity, and we need to find loving homes for our animals immediately," the shelter said in a news release.

The shelter hopes that waiving adoption fees expedites the adoption process and alleviates the strain on their resources.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“We are at a critical point where we must act swiftly to find homes for our animals,” Executive Director Jessica Morrison-Weiss said. “We encourage anyone considering adoption to take this opportunity to make a difference in an animal’s life. These pets are waiting for loving homes and have so much love to give in return.”

If you are interested in adopting a furry friend, you must complete a brief adoption questionnaire available on the shelter's website at SJRAS.org.

Clear The Shelters

Finding forever homes across the country

Clear the Shelters Jun 25

Clear The Shelters campaign returns for 10th straight year

Pets Jul 26

Gizmo the dog went missing in Las Vegas in 2015. He's been found alive after 9 years

Once the questionnaire is completed, prospective adopters can visit the shelter to meet the animals and find their perfect match.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycritter corner
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us