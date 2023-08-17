PHOTOS: Meet the pets of NBC 10 and Telemundo 62 in honor of Clear the Shelters 2023

There's nothing quite like having a cute pet to come home to at the end of the day.
And while bringing new pets into your home is not always easy, the bond you build with them can bring you more happiness than you could imagine.
For the month of August, NBC 10 and
Telemundo 62 are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to find forever homes for thousands of pets.
In honor of our
Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign, we wanted to introduce you to the cute pets that we all get to come home to at the end of our days.
Are you thinking about adopting a pet? You can find a list of adoptable pets and local participating shelters here. Some are offering discounted adoption fees this month and even better deals in the coming weeks.
Without further ado, meet the pets of our newsroom below:
24 photos
1/24
Meet Mia. She belongs to Valeria AponteFeliciano a reporter/anchor for Telemundo 62. Mia was adopted/rescued from a shelter in Arizona in August 2020.
2/24
This is Maggie and she's a beagle our NBC10 Delaware borough reporter Tim Furlong rescued.
3/24
This is sweet Penny Lane! Telemundo's Isabel Sanchez adopted her when she was 13, she’s 17 now.
4/24
This is Prince Charming (prince for short). NBC10's Frances Wang adopted him from Front Street Shelter in Sacramento, California.
5/24
This is Lulu, she’s a foster Philly Live's Sheila Watko got from Dutchie and Renee Senior Cat Rescue in North Jersey.
6/24
Here’s 8-year-old Charlie Jones! NBC10's Keith Jones has had him since he was 10 weeks old.
7/24
This lovely group belongs to NBC10's John Marcucci. From left to right: Lily and Louie are the big dogs, Bruce and Jade are the cats, and Cash and Tango are the two White Havanese. All rescues from ACCT and Homeward Bound.
8/24
This is 13-year-old Tuxie who NBC10's Deanna Durante got after she fostered his mom and raised her babies, who she kept two of.
9/24
John Taylor
This is Nellie Taylor rescued from PAWS by NBC10's John Taylor. She loves her NBC peacock pillow.
10/24
Randy Gyllenhal
Introducing Tacocat (left) rescued from a Florida shelter. Tacocat is a palindrome, spelled the same backwards and forwards. And Roxy Balboa (right) rescued from Le Cat Cafe in Brewerytown by NBC10's Randy Gyllenhal.
11/24
Jaime Becerril
This is Alpha, she is 10 years old and belongs to Telemundo 62's Jaime Becerril.
12/24
Meet Ginger the most spoiled Corgi ever, at least the most spoiled that’s not a member of the Royal Family according to her owner NBC's Michael Hutz.
13/24
Meet Tracy Davidson's new friend Trina. She has a health issue and was probably passed up by a lot of people at the shelter, but not this couple. They fell in love with her and now they’re happy to be her humans.
14/24
Marlena Zappile
Here are NBC10's Marlena Zappile's dogs Sasha and Augie, both adopted from the SPCA.
15/24
Karen Hua
This is Tiger. Back in December, Philly Live's Sheila Watko encouraged NBC10's Karen Hua to foster him for 2 weeks. He was found on the streets of North Philly by the Black Thornberry rescue after he’d been attacked by an animal—that’s why his eye is like that. He was super aggressive and guarded at first, but now 8 months later and he’s cuddly and Karen loves him.
16/24
This is Maddie. She is a Lab/Pitbull mix adopted from Justice Rescue and she's NBC10's Cherise Lynch's niece.
17/24
Meet NBC10's John Panfile's Smokey the cat and Comet the pug!
18/24
Rita Portela
Meet 2-year-old Mia. She's a rescue from Providence Animal Shelter in Media, Pa., and belongs to Telemundo's Rita Portela.
19/24
This cute pup is Phoebe “Beebs” Khalil. NBC10's Emad Khalil adopted her in January from the PSPCA in Hunting Park. She was rescued from a breeding operation in Lancaster. She likes sleeping, sniffing every plant she sees, pup cups and sleeping on top of Emad's head. But she doesn't like the rain or when Emad leaves for work.
20/24
Meet stunning Miles Ryan who belongs to NBC10's Bruce Ryan.
21/24
Melissa Signs
Rocco, adopted from ACCT during the first Clear the Shelters in 2015 and Sebastian and Jasper, also rescues that belong to NBC 10's Melissa Signs.
22/24
This is Brutus. He’s 9-years-old and NBC10's Johnny Archer who rescued him 7 years ago at a Clear the Shelters event in Dallas, Texas.
23/24
Meet Duke and Reese, rescues from Tennessee that belong to NBC10's Matt Dennis.
24/24
This is Smokey. He's NBC 10's Emily Grassi's and he loves to go on walks and to talk to his family.