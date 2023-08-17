PHOTOS: Meet the pets of NBC 10 and Telemundo 62 in honor of Clear the Shelters 2023

There's nothing quite like having a cute pet to come home to at the end of the day.

And while bringing new pets into your home is not always easy, the bond you build with them can bring you more happiness than you could imagine.

For the month of August, NBC 10 and Telemundo 62 are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to find forever homes for thousands of pets.

In honor of our Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign, we wanted to introduce you to the cute pets that we all get to come home to at the end of our days.

Are you thinking about adopting a pet? You can find a list of adoptable pets and local participating shelters here. Some are offering discounted adoption fees this month and even better deals in the coming weeks.

Without further ado, meet the pets of our newsroom below: