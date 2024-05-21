Over a dozen animals will soon be in search of new loving families after being rescued from a home in Pennsylvania this week.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team - who had been contacted by the Pennsylvania State Police on behalf of Coaldale Borough Police - rescued 15 Great Pyrenees-type dogs, two collie-type dogs, two birds, and a turtle from a property in Coaldale, Schuylkill County.

Officials said that Coaldale Borough of Police received a tip from a Good Samaritan regarding dogs at the property in poor health.

After receiving that information, officials said a search warrant was received. During the execution of a search warrant, the PSPCA’s Officers found the dogs suffering from severe skin conditions, many with little or no hair on their bodies.

Officials added that several dogs were suffering from open wounds, believed to be the result of sarcoptic mange.

"The dogs, who should have had beautiful, fluffy white coats, were instead nearly hairless with crusted scabs and open wounds. Their condition is shocking," the Pennsylvania SPCA wrote in an social media post.

The owner surrendered all the animals over and they were brought to both the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters and Main Line Animal Rescue site to undergo examinations, officials said.

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation, according to officials.

"The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of a Great Pyrenees is their beautiful, fluffy white coats,” CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA Julie Klim said in a news release.“But the dogs rescued yesterday are a stark contrast; instead of white fur, there was red, itchy, rough, bloody skin. This didn’t happen overnight, and sadly these animals have been suffering for some time. We take solace in the fact that they are safe now, and beginning their journey to learning how pets are meant to be treated.”

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving animal cruelty is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA's cruelty hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.