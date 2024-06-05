Pennsylvania SPCA receives an influx of cats, reduces adoption fee for this weekend

Waiting for the right time to adopt or want to add another cat to your home, this is your chance!

After several large- groups of cats were rescued and more in the near future, the Pennsylvania SPCA's headquarters said they are desperately seeking adopters for many furry friends.

This Saturday and Sunday, the shelter will set adoption fees at just $10 for all cats over a year old.

To see a list of available pets visit www.pspca.org/adoptcats.

For more information on the shelter's policies and procedures, visit www.pspca.org/adoption-process.