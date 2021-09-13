Clear the Shelters

Need a Break? Watch Kittens Play on the Kitty City Cam from Brandywine Valley SPCA

Watch live as kitties play at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, one of our Clear the Shelters partners

Kittens play with toys at a shelter

We know you need a break ... go check out adorable kittens playing on the Kitty City Cam from the Brandywine Valley SPCA!

Brandywine Valley SPCA is one of our partners for Clear the Shelters, our annual campaign to support animal adoption. These cute little kitties are among the animals looking for forever homes this weekend.

Thanks to iDogCam for our live camera!

And thanks to Brandywine Valley SPCA and all our partners for their help during Clear the Shelters. For more information about the animals up for adoption, see all our Clear the Shelters coverage here.

