Nearly 2 Months After Being Found Hurt and Abandoned, Dog in Need of Forever Home

Nearly two months after being found abandoned and injured on train tracks in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, “Lucky” the dog has shown remarkable progress in his road to recovery but is still in need of a forever or foster home.

Members of the Philly Rescue Angels found the pit mix back on November 29 on the train tracks near the Lawndale SEPTA station in Montgomery County.

“When we got there, he wasn’t able to move. His back leg was immobile,” Sidara Son, of the Philly Rescue Angels, told NBC10.

They also found a leash and unclipped collar nearby.

“This kind of makes me feel as though someone actually brought him here and dumped him,” Son said.

At first the rescuers thought the dog, who they named “Lucky,” had been struck by a train. They later concluded he was abused however. The medical staff at Penn Vet found that the pup also had broken teeth and deep scrapes.

“So I think that they dumped him to hide the fact that they broke his back,” Son said. “And used the train to cover up the fact that they hurt him.”

Lucky was taken to Penn Vet where he was treated for a severe spinal cord injury.

After undergoing surgery, the dog was released from the hospital on December 12 and sent to a foster home.

Now, nearly a month and a half since his release, Lucky is in need of a new foster or forever home.

"We are pretty upset that when we initially rescued Lucky, we had people offering to foster, or adopt Lucky, every day. Tons of people were practically begging to take him into their home. Now that Lucky needs a new foster, or adopter everyone disappeared," a spokesperson for Philly Rescue Angels wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "We need your help to find Lucky his forever home."

Lucky is 2-years-old and weighs 50 pounds. The dog is paralyzed due to the injuries he sustained and is in need of bladder expression and bowel assistance at least four times a day.

"This is very easy to learn," the Philly Rescue Angels spokesperson wrote. "Lucky is showing great improvement! He is now able to stand and hold is hind legs up some, with minimal assistance and showing some movement in his tail."

Despite his improvement, the spokesperson said Lucky will need continued physical therapy and is also receiving laser therapy.

"He is a happy boy, who loves bully sticks and toys," the spokesperson wrote. "He is very good for his belly Band and diaper changes. He loves to walk and run in his wheeled cart, but is also able to scoot himself around just fine, but his legs and hind must be protected to avoid any irritation and infection."

Lucky also appears to have separation anxiety as well as crate reactivity, meaning he should be kept gated in a common area, according to the spokesperson.

"He can be moody and irritable at times, likely because of all of the changes he is going through, so it’s best to leave him be when he is displaying these signs," the spokesperson wrote. "Lucky should not be in a home with children! Someone who is home more than not, would be ideal for him, so he doesn’t have to be confined so much. Also, someone who is able to lift him, when necessary."

If you're interested in adopting Lucky, click here for the application.

If you're interested in providing a foster home for Lucky, click here for the application.