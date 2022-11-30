Dog Found Abandoned and Injured on Train Tracks in Montgomery County

A dog is fighting for his life after he was found abandoned and injured on the train tracks in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Members of the Philly Rescue Angels found the pit mix Tuesday on the train tracks near the Lawndale SEPTA station in Montgomery County.

“When we got there, he wasn’t able to move. His back leg was immobile,” Sidara Son, of the Philly Rescue Angels, told NBC10.

They also found a leash and unclipped collar nearby.

“This kind of makes me feel as though someone actually brought him here and dumped him,” Son said.

At first the rescuers thought the dog, who they named “Lucky,” had been struck by a train. They now believe he was abused however.

“So I think that they dumped him to hide the fact that they broke his back,” Son said. “And used the train to cover up the fact that they hurt him.”

Lucky was taken to Penn Vet where he is being treated for a severe spinal cord injury. His rescuers say there’s a chance he may never walk again.

“He fought to live and we’re going to fight for him,” Son said.

If Lucky’s spine doesn’t heal in the next few days, Lucky will have to be put down, the rescuers said. They’re hoping for a better outcome.

“We get a good medical foster and the surgery goes well, he would have a long road to recovery but he could be okay and live in a wheelchair,” Bridget Deacon of the Philly Rescue Angels said.

Lucky’s surgery will cost anywhere between $15,000 to $35,000. The Philly Rescue Angels are hoping through donations they’ll be able to fund a successful surgery and also find Lucky a foster or forever home.

You can make a donation to the Philly Rescue Angels here.