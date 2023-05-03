Philly Brewery Hopes Sales of New Beer Could Save Animals' Lives

Starting on May 4, you can enjoy a hazy IPA while helping Philadelphia's four-legged friends.

For every 4-pack sold of Dock Street Brewery's new beer, Dock Street Found Friends, the brewery will donate $1 to PAWS, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.

The partnership's goal is to make Philadelphia a no-kill city in its animal shelters.

Proceeds from the new brew are intended to help PAWS rescue the most vulnerable pets in the city and provide them with medical and foster care while finding them loving homes.

The launch party for the new brew is set for Thursday, May 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dock Street Brewery South at 2118 Washington Avenue. People who stop by can pick up PAWS merchandise, learn how to get involved with PAWS, tour Dock Street Brewery and enter a raffle for cans of Found Friends.

Don't worry -- your pup is invited, too. Furry friends can enjoy dog treats made from Found Friends spent grain.

The new brew is 6.5% ABV with 65 IBU, and it's hopped with Idaho 7 and Motueka. PAWS called it "the tastiest lifesaving beer on the market" on its website.

Dock Street Brewery and PAWS have been partners since 2019 when Lauren Hanak joined PAWS' staff and connected her husband Mark Russell, the head brewer at Dock Street, to the organization. The couple has fostered more than 50 PAWS cats and kittens over the years, according to PAWS.

“PAWS’ partnership with Dock Street Brewery is a wonderful example of how communities become stronger when businesses support organizations that touch their hearts,” Melissa Levy, executive director of PAWS, said in a statement. “Simply put, Dock Street’s generosity saves animals who are depending on all of us to come together.

PAWS is the largest rescue partner and provider of basic veterinary care in Philadelphia, according to its website. The animal welfare group is part of the Philadelphia No-Kill Coalition, which is working to end the killing of savable pets in Philadelphia shelters.

"All animals matter and deserve a loving home and great care," owner and founder of Dock Street Rosemarie Certo said in a statement. "We’re honored to work with PAWS to bring awareness and to show how happy and complete ‘Dock Street Found Friends’ can make us!”