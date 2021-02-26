Cargo of Cute Cats and Dogs Displaced Due to Cold Weather Reaches Delaware

A cargo of adorable cats and dogs escaping a cold snap in Southern states has touched down in Delaware, where the animals will hopefully soon find loving homes.

The first of what’s expected to be four groups of animals has already landed and includes cats and a nursing dog with her puppies from Georgia, the Delaware Humane Association said in a press release.

The DHA also expects to get more cats and dogs coming in from Virginia and Texas, after the animals were displaced due to a brutal snowstorm that gripped the region.

“DHA routinely rescues animals from high-traffic, open admissions shelters from across the country, and particularly focuses on animals who would otherwise be euthanized,” the group said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The animals will undergo medical checks and behavioral screenings before they’re put up for adoption at the DHA’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach shelters.