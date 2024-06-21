Want to hang out with a dog for a day? Brandywine Valley SPCA launches new program where you can

Give a shelter dog a day out on the town!

The Brandywine Valley SPCA announced a brand new program that aims to enrich the lives of shelter dogs, and expand their chances of finding a new family outside the shelter walls.

Animal lovers in the community are encourage take part in the new "Shelter Skip Day" program and volunteer their time to take an adoptable dog out on a fun outing.

Program organizers say participants can stop by BVSPCA Campuses in West Chester, New Castle, Dover, and Georgetown, and the Animal Rescue Center in Sussex County to choose and sign a dog out for an hour, an afternoon, or the whole day.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Once participants sign up they will be given a packet of supplies, information and a list of dog-friendly places to visit on their day out.

Shelter Skip Day pick-ups can be made Tuesday through Friday noon to 4 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All dogs must be returned to the originating location an hour before closing time.

“We are so excited to offer this fun opportunity for dog lovers who want to spend time helping homeless animals, but may not be ready to adopt,” BVSPCA Chief Executive Officer Adam Lamb said in a statement. “We know that when dogs spend time out of the shelter, even for short periods, they are more likely to be adopted, and this program gives our communities a new way to engage with the dogs in our care.”

For more information about the program visit bvspca.org/shelter-skip-day.