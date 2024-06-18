Dogs and cats are humans best friends, and this adoption event has made it easy to have one.

Brandywine Valley SPCA hosted its annual mega adoption event at the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware over the weekend of June 15-16, finding homes for more than 700 dogs and 400 cats.

This annual week long adoption event partners with 11 shelters to make an impact across the tri-state area.

For just $35 in fees, you can adopt a dog or cat to take home the day of. All animals are previously sprayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The Mega Love Adoption Event has been extended through June 23, 2024, in hopes of finding home for even more animals.

Visit the animal shelter's adoption event website to find your new furry friend.