Class-action lawsuit filed following ‘ferocious' SPS Technologies fire

A group of attorneys have filed a lawsuit against SPS Technologies after a factory in Abington Township was destroyed in a fire last week.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, attorneys from the law offices of Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky and Stranch, Jennings & Garvey jointly filed a first class-action lawsuit against SPS Technologies on behalf one person -- Marlo Jones, who is described in a statement on the suit as a Wyncote resident and a bus driver for a school district impacted by the recent fire -- along with "prospective" members of the class-action suit.

In a statement, the attorneys involved said they believe "hundreds if not thousands of persons" have been impacted by, what the attorneys called, a "ferocious four-alarm fire and explosion."

“The fire and explosion was caused by defendant’s failures to inspect, properly maintain, and/or operate its facility, including the location of the origin of the fire,” attorneys claimed in a statement on the filing. They also claimed that SPS “failed to uphold industry standards” in facility operations and as a result “hundreds if not thousands of persons have been damaged.”

The fire at SPS Technologies warehouse on 301 Highland Avenue began on Monday at 9:43 p.m. after an explosion was heard at the site.

Officials said at least 60 employees were inside the building at the time. They were all evacuated and accounted for. No injuries were reported.

However, the fire led to school shutdowns and residents were told to shelter in place after officials initially said there were concerns that firefighting materials could have reacted with chemicals onsite to create arsenic -- though, they found no evidence of that occurring.

After five days, the fire was finally extinguished on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

In a statement on the lawsuit, attorneys said that they plan to "search for answers and accountability following the allegedly foreseeable and preventable catastrophe that triggered panic, evacuations, environmental alerts, and widespread school and business closures."

“We will be conducting, in concert with governmental entities, a comprehensive inquiry under the rules of legal discovery and fully expect all relevant SPS records, including hazardous materials maintenance and management files, fire suppression system operating logs, along with other related system safety documentation - including personnel training and supervision reports - to be preserved and produced without alteration or delay,” a statement on the filing read.

Contacted Sunday, a representative for SPS Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

SPS Technologies' hotline for concerned residents

SPS Technologies has launched a community hotline for "questions, comments or concerns" from the Jenkintown and Abington communities, officials said. People can call 215-572-3326 or email contactSPS@pccairframe.com.

For more information and the latest updates from Abington Township, click here.

If you'd like to receive notifications from the county, click here to sign up for the Ready Montco Alert System.