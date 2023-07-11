City's new public restrooms will be named ‘Philly Phlush'

What to Know The votes are in and the people have decided. Philadelphia's new public restrooms will be named "Philly Phlush."

The six public stand-alone restrooms are part of the "Portland Loo" pilot program that was announced last month. Philadelphia's five-year budget funds the six toilets, each in a different neighborhood, according to a Health and Human Services blog post posted on the City's website.

The first public restroom opened in Fotterall Square in North Philadelphia in June. The second restroom opened Tuesday at 15th and Arch streets in Center City across from Love Park.

"The goal of the public restroom pilot is to provide a permanent option that is more attractive to a broad group of people – including families, tourists, businesses, and underserved individuals," the HHS news release said.

The first public restroom opened in Fotterall Square in North Philadelphia in June. The second restroom opened Tuesday at 15th and Arch streets in Center City across from Love Park. The site has had temporary porta potties in place for more than a year, the City said.

"The 15th and Arch location was analyzed to ensure it meets the technical constraints for Portland Loo installation including the size of the space available, ownership of the land, proximity to intersections and the curb, and connections to water, sewage, and electricity utilities," last year's news release said.

The third restroom will open in Clark Park in West Philadelphia. Officials have not yet decided where the three other public bathrooms will open.

Have no fear, you will always have somewhere to go to the bathroom when you're out and about in Center City. The city is adding five standalone toilets around the city by 2023. Aaron Baskerville spoke with city goers on how they feel about the new additions.

"Public restrooms are a great way to improve quality of life and protect public health, and like many U.S. cities Philadelphia needs more," Kathleen Grady, Chief of Staff, Managing Director’s Office - Health and Human Services, said in a statement to NBC10 last summer. "We are excited to install a free-standing public restroom in Center City next year, after receiving valuable input from individuals, businesses, and civic groups."

The stand-alone restroom structure was first installed and tested in Portland. The units look like tall oval-shaped metal pods with open blinds at the top. Officials say the restrooms are durable and easy to clean with graffiti-proof wall panels. The units are also ADA accessible and can fit a bicycle and a stroller as well as two adults and a child. The model has been installed in over 20 cities, including Philadelphia.

When officials first announced the program, they called on the public to vote for one of three possible names: "Philly Phlush," "Philly Loo" or "Philly Public Restroom." Between June 23 and June 29 there were 8,366 total votes on Twitter, LinkedIn and a survey distributed through flyers and online postings. In all, there were 5,808 twitter votes for Philly Phlush, 1,705 twitter votes for Philly Loo and 853 twitter votes for Philly Public Restrooms.

The City's naming the new public restrooms and wants to know, what should we name the place when you gotta go? — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 23, 2023