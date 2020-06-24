City Will Ask Art Commission to Remove South Philly Columbus Statue

Following weeks of protests, physical confrontations and allegations of police bias, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city intends to “seek the removal” of the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, city officials will ask the Philadelphia Art Commission to approve the removal of the statue from Marconi Plaza on South Broad Street. City officials also said the public will have until July 21 to share their thoughts on the statue by completing an online form. The public will also be able to share their comments at an Art Commission at a later date.

“Like many communities across the country, Philadelphia is in the midst of a much-needed reckoning about the legacy of systemic racism and oppression in this country and around the world,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

“Part of that reckoning requires reexamining what historical figures deserve to be commemorated in our public spaces.”

The announcement comes a day after another violent incident between counter protesters and protesters at the now-covered South Philly Columbus statue. District Attorney Larry Krasner announced assault and related charges against one man stemming from one of a number of protests of the statue while suggesting “unequal application of the law" by police during the demonstrations.

Krasner alleged that 58-year-old John Mooney repeatedly told a Black man who is a professional photographer “Get out of here, boy," before punching him in the face Tuesday evening at Marconi Plaza. Mooney was charged with misdemeanor counts of ethnic intimidation, simple assault, reckless endangering and harassment.

Krasner said such incidents “continue to raise serious questions about policing and unequal application of the law" in the city. For the past month, he said, thousands have taken to the streets to demand equal justice and accountability for police and other institutions “and have done so without wielding bats, hammers, firearms, or racial epithets.”

However, Krasner said, during altercations at the plaza and surrounding neighborhood “anti-racism protesters and journalists have been verbally and physically assaulted, in direct view of law enforcement officers who have – by the numbers – made far more arrests of protesters and journalists than they have of these bat-wielding, assaultive, and threatening individuals."

The police department declined comment Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear whether Mooney had an attorney.

The city last week built a wooden box around the Columbus statue following clashes between protesters and residents as Mayor Jim Kenney first announced the process to decide its future.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that about 50 protesters who had walked south from an earlier protest over police funding were engaged by more than 100 men who had gathered wielding baseball bats and hammers. The men dropped the bats when protesters arrived, and the groups exchanged harsh words. Several members of each group soon began shoving each other, and at least one man was punched in the face, and two men — one from each group — were detained by police, the paper said.