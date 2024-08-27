City released four impact studies on how the 76ers proposed arena will affect Center City

The City of Philadelphia has released four separate reports that analyses the proposed Sixers arena in Center City.

The four reports include: a community impact assessment; an economic impact analysis; a design consulting; and a traffic, transportation and parking analysis.

In terms of community impact, the report focused on two areas: Market East and Chinatown.

According to the study, the impact on Market East is "inconclusive" and with or without the arena, the area will still face challenges in terms of development. However, the report also notes the development could help reinvigorate the neighborhood if it can resolve transportation and safety issues.

As for Chinatown, the report says 1 in 5 small businesses in the neighborhood could benefit. Thise businesses are mainly in entertainment, food and hospitality.

On the other hand, half of the small businesses in Chinatown would not benefit or see a negative impact.

The report also says there will be no direct housing displacement, but there is evidence for indirect displacement of small businesses, through gentrification.

John Chin with the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation spoke about where their organization stands on the arena.

"I think this report really highlights a concern that this arena could threaten the sustainability of our Chinatown there," he said.

Chin says traffic is another big concern for the Chinatown community.

And the study finds there could be traffic issues, stating that if more than 40% of the attendees to the arena drive, there could be gridlock around the arena. But also say there is sufficient garage parking to meet the arena’s demand.

The study also suggests that the Sixers should offer incentives for people not to drive, like offering free transit passes with each ticket to help alleviate traffic congestion.

As for the economic impact, the study says the arena could add 53 more ticketed events to Philadelphia, including other sporting events and concerts. It also could add $390 million in tax revenue to the city after 30 years of operation.

The final part of the reports is about the design, which evaluated rendering released last year.

The design review team praised the design for allowing space for retail opportunities, but it’s also calling on the developers to create an open public space or plaza on or right next to the site.

The 76ers Development Corporation released the following statement about the reports:

"We are reviewing what has been released and we will have more to say when we are able to complete a full analysis, but it is clear already that they support what we’ve said since we first announced 76 Place: the arena is an appropriate use for Center City and will generate significant new jobs and tax revenue because Philadelphia can support two arenas. Our parking and traffic assumptions are achievable and these findings are more evidence that 76Place can be developed in a way that protects our neighbors and maximizes benefit to Philadelphia."

The reports were not paid for by taxpayer dollars the city noted but by the Sixers, who the city said had no influence on the report.

The Save Chinatown Coalition also released a statement on the arena impact studies.

“That the Sixers bankrolled these studies, and failed to disclose that fact from the jump, says everything you need to know about their credibility. The economic analysis was completed by a consultant with a track record of faulty data and false projections in Philadelphia. The failure to calculate the financial cost of the arena to Chinatown, other neighborhoods, and existing businesses tells you how unserious and flawed this paperwork is. As we continue carefully reviewing these documents in the coming days, it is clear these are not the studies the community asked for or the city needs," Vivian Chang, executive director of Asian Americans United and member of the Save Chinatown Coalition said.

The Chinatown Coalition also said there will be a rally and march on September 7 at 1 p.m. at City Hall against the arena.