City officials look to enhance safety for cyclists in Philly following recent crashes

After recent crashes - including the deadly incident that took the life of a local doctor - city officials are looking to address safety issues for cyclist in Philadelphia.

On Friday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker joined city officials and the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia outside City Hall for a news conference to share updates on making the streets in Center City safer.

"We clearly need to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes in every neighborhood in Philadelphia," Parker said.

One thing bicyclists have been advocating for is protected bike lanes so riders are separated from traffic.

The Parker administration is now responding to demands from a petition circulated after the death of Barbara Friedes, a beloved doctor who was hit and killed while riding her bike in Rittenhouse Square.

Managing Director Adam Theil was also at the news conference to respond to each demand, including bike lanes protected by concrete barriers.

"Lead by Mike Carrol and his team have developed proposals they are discussing with City Council the coalition and most importantly members of our community to increase safety on the Spruce and Pine Street bike lanes," Theil said.

The next steps do involve some community conversation which prompted some frustration and boos from people in the crowd who were looking for more immediate change.

"We intend to replace the no parking signage with no stopping signage along the Spruce and Pine Corridor this replacement process requires community engagement which will happen simultaneously" Theil said.

Parker acknowledged the pushback and implored them to give the process – and her – a chance.

"It’s important that we ensure that they have their voices heard and that is why even if you have had meetings in the past. I just want to say this for the record, give your mayor a chance, give your mayor a chance ok," Parker said.

Teacher David Talone was among those in the crowd looking for change and safer streets.

"I ride this bike every day to work and I’m scared for my life most days," Talone said. "In terms of this, it’s a dialogue we’re getting started, we need to see concrete action."

Theil also mentioned working with the City Council to adress the issues. They have been on a summer break, but meetings start back up again next week.

Following the news conference on Friday, Mayor Parker, Thiel, other members of the Parker administration, and Bicycle Coalition executive director Chris Gale took a bike ride through the streets of Center City to get a glimpse of the traffic safety issues being raised by bicyclists.