City officials push for gun law reform before Pa. Supreme Court

City officials joined with gun violence prevention activists on Wednesday to push the state's highest court to permit Philadelphia -- and other Pa. cities -- to be permitted to enact their own gun laws in an effort to combat the ongoing gun crisis.

After testifying on Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney said that the need for the city to be able to enact its own gun laws -- instead of being forced to follow the Pennsylvania Uniform Firearms Act -- would enable Philadelphia to address a gun violence problem that has already claimed the lives of more than 300 Philadelphians this year.

“The Pennsylvania Uniform Firearms Act binds our hands as we fight the scourge of gun violence and senseless loss of life in Philadelphia. There is no justification for this restriction that could possibly outweigh the negative effects of gun violence - especially the lives cut tragically short and the enduring psychological trauma to residents,” said Kenney in a statement. “To be clear, we are arguing on both principle and the empirical evidence showing that the constitutional, common-sense approaches we’re currently prevented from taking would reduce gun violence in Philadelphia. With this lawsuit we are petitioning the court to let us save lives and protect the communities most impacted by our national crisis of gun violence.”

During the day, officials were able to address the Pa. Supreme Court in an effort to have the court reverse the 2022 dismissal of the case of Crawford v. Commonwealth, a case that challenges the Constitutionality of the state's firearms preemption laws that prohibit cities and municipalities from enacting legislation that could supercede state gun laws.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"With over 269 people killed by firearms this year alone, gun violence continues to traumatize Philadelphia communities on a near daily basis. Despite this, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania not only refuses to act, but, through the enforcement of Firearms Preemption, has repeatedly blocked City officials from implementing laws to address the crisis, including permit-to-purchase ordinances, one-gun-per-month limits, and extreme risk protection," Diana Cortes, City Solicitor said in a statement. "The City is confident in the facts and case law presented in its legal argument and is hopeful that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will reverse the Commonwealth Court decision to dismiss this case.”

Petitioners, city officials noted in a statement, have pushed for the Pa. Supreme Court to reverse the dismissal of the case, and for the case to be remanded to the Commonwealth Court for discovery and trial.

The City and co-Petitioners filed this lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in 2020, seeking a permanent injunction preventing further enforcement of Firearms Preemption Laws, so that Philadelphia and other municipalities in Pennsylvania can implement sensible gun safety laws that are proven to save lives.

In 2022, the Commonwealth Court dismissed the case, and the City of Philadelphia appealed the decision.

Now, Cortes said, the next step is awaiting a decision to see if the state's supreme court will take the case.

"It all comes back to these two firearms preemption laws," she said.

As of about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the court had not returned with a decision in this case.