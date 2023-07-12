City officials gather for gun violence roundtable

Philadelphia officials are looking to figure out what works and what doesn't in its various approaches to combating gun violence.

And, on Wednesday, City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd dist.), brought together officials from agencies all over the city for the first regular monthly meeting of a roundtable that is intended to help put an end to ongoing gun violence on Philadelphia's streets.

"Often times we work in silos. This is an opportunity for us to work together," Johnson said of the effort. "At the end of the day, it's all of us working together to address this issue."

Representatives for the Philadelphia Police joined Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Rochelle Bilal, the Philadelphia Sheriff, as well as, Kevin Bethel, Chief of School Safety at The School District of Philadelphia, City Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. (D-4th dist.) and others during the day.

"All of us are in the same room, all of us are speaking the same language and (we) have an opportunity to put that problem right in the center of this table instead of pointing at each other, point to solutions," said Jones.

As of midnight on Tuesday, there have been 227 homicides in Philadelphia since January. A point discussed during the roundtable was that the city's homicide rate has dropped about 20% over this same time last year.

Yet, with tragedy like the recent mass shooting incident in Kingsessing still fresh in the minds of everyone in the room, Councilmember Johnson noted that it's not always easy for city residents to notice a decrease in gun violence.

"We are trending in the right direction, but often times it doesn't feel that way. But, if we are trending in the right direction, we are doing something right," he said.

Asked to discuss just how these statistics might by "trending in the right direction," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner John M. Stanford said that they have seen some success by focusing violence prevention efforts on four key police districts where 43% of violent crime was occurring -- the 39th, 22nd, 24th and 25th districts.

"Knowing that, we started looking at, again, readjusting all the pinpoint grids to make sure that we were putting out officers in the areas throughout the entire city, in all 21 districts, where they needed to be to address the gun violence," he said.

During the meeting, those in attendance were asked to discuss what programs each agency is undertaking toward making an impact on gun violence in Philadelphia.

Then, representatives hoped to find ways in which groups could support each others' efforts.

Wednesday's gathering was just the first of what Johnson said would be regular, monthly meetings aimed at combating gun violence in Philadelphia.