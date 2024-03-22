Philadelphia

City officials break ground on new outdoor classrooms, playground for West Philly school

By Cherise Lynch

One school in West Philadelphia will undergo a big transformation.

City officials broke ground Thursday on a project at Alain Locke Community School that will include new play equipment and outdoor classrooms.

"Every child should come to school and have a safe and a clean and fun space to learn in. And their zip code should not indicate the quality or the supports and amenities that they have," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

A student team of designers worked with officials to collaborate on this revitalization project.

