City Council votes to prohibit supervised injection sites throughout most of Philadelphia

Philadelphia does not, yet, have any supervised injection sites -- places where medical professionals monitor use of illicit drugs in order to prevent overdoses.

And, following Thursday's meeting of City Council, it could take longer for such locations to ever come to the city and, even if they would, they only be permitted in one councilmanic district - Southwest Philadelphia's third district.

As the bill that would prohibit the development of supervised injection sites in all but one of the city's ten districts was approved, an audience in City Council chambers grew loud and disruptive.

City Council President Darrell Clarke successfully quieted the crowd, though a lone shout of "saving lives is not a crime!" still echoed throughout the room for a moment.

During the day, council also voted to require Safehouse, a nonprofit looking to bring supervised injection sites to the city, along with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Mayor's Office to halt implementation of these sites in order to allow for more community involvement of other city officials before they could be put in place.

During the meeting, several residents of the city provided impassioned testimony of both sides of the issue, and, in response, after the votes were tallied, City Councilwoman Cindy Bass (D-8th district) said that the issue isn't that members of council don't want to help those who struggle with drug addiction - it's that there are differences of opinion on the best ways to help.

"We all care. The difference is we disagree on how to address this problem," said Bass. "There are still so many questions out there that have to be answered by advocates."

Bass questioned how a supervised injection site would treat a teenager or pregnant woman who arrived and intended to use heroin or how the staff at one of the sites might handle someone who intended to drive shortly after shooting up.

"Who is responsible?" she wondered aloud. "Is the City of Philadelphia responsable once you get behind the wheel of a car?"

At-Large City Councilman Jim Harrity said that he supported long-term rehabilitation programs over supervised injections sites as efforts to help those struggling with addiction.

"Giving them a place to get high is only keeping them out there longer," said Harrity. "We need to make it easier to get them in to long term treatment."

Prior to Thursday's vote, City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier (D-3rd dist.) -- councilman atop the only district where supervised injection sites could be located following the zoning overlay that council approved -- said that supervised injection sites save lives.

“When we are talking about saving lives, we should not take anything off the table. I know my colleagues are just as concerned as I am by the drug crisis, and I am unwilling to deny my constituents their right to at least consider a tool that has been proven to save lives in other jurisdictions," she said in a statement, noting that there are no current plans to build a supervised injection site in her district. "I respect my colleagues' right to legislate zoning in their City Council districts, but I hope that they will change their minds in the future and join me in allowing residents to decide for themselves whether they want life-saving overdose prevention centers in their neighborhoods."

This legislation will now make its way to Mayor Jim Kenney's desk for approval.