Philadelphia

City Council considers curfew for some North Philadelphia businesses

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Additional business curfews could be coming to more neighborhoods in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, three City Council members who represent different parts of North Philadelphia proposed 11 p.m. curfews for businesses that do not sell liquor, such as bars and taverns. The curfew would last until 6 a.m.

This comes after earlier this year, City Council passed a bill that forced certain businesses in Kensington to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Officials are working to crack down on crime, drug sales, and illegal gambling in the area.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaNorth PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia City Council
