City Controller's Office Launches Tool to Track Social Progress in City Neighborhoods

The office of the City Controller is launching a new tool that is hoped will help establish, what the office called, a 'social progress index' by providing data on a wide variety of topics that impact Philadelphians.

Called "ProgressPHL," the tool, announced on Wednesday, will track almost 50 social progress indicators, like public safety, nutrition and basic medical care, housing, education, environmental quality, Internet access, water and sanitation and inclusiveness.

The combined indicators create an overall index score for each neighborhood, the controller's office said.

"We have placed Philadelphia on the map as the first large U.S. city to create a dashboard to track social progress," Charles Edacheril, the city's acting controller said.

In announcing the new tool, officials said it could be an important tool for "city officials, community stakeholders and residents to define specific issues by location and to help guide necessary resources."

“ProgressPHL explores the social and environmental wellbeing of Philadelphians in every neighborhood,” Nick Hand, director of finance, policy and data for the controller's office, said on Wednesday. “The data shows why some neighborhoods excel while others lag behind, building the evidence needed to make progress for all Philadelphians."

The tool is online and available now on the City Controller's website.