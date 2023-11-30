City bans food trucks on parts of Girard Ave. in ‘last resort' effort

Those looking for a late night food truck bite along Girard Avenue may soon be out of luck as City Council has banned those trucks from a two-block stretch along that roadway.

On Thursday, City Council voted unanimously on a bill that would ban food trucks on both sides of Girard Avenue from Leopard Street to Shackamaxon Street.

The bill passed without much discussion.

Earlier this year, NBC10's Karen Hua spoke to people for and against the potential ban.

At that time, Fishtown Business Improvement District president Mark Collazzo said this bill was a "last resort" after problem operators -- who parked in the roadway or operated well after a set midnight deadline to close up -- scoffed at fines.

The ban will take effect after -- and if -- it is signed into law by the mayor.