Fishtown

City bans food trucks on parts of Girard Ave. in ‘last resort' effort

In an effort to crack down on problem operators, City Council has banned food trucks from operating along a busy two-block section of Girard Avenue in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood

By Hayden Mitman

A food truck on Girard Avenue. City Council has banned food trucks from operating along a busy two-block stretch of Girard Avenue in Fishtown.
NBC10

Those looking for a late night food truck bite along Girard Avenue may soon be out of luck as City Council has banned those trucks from a two-block stretch along that roadway.

On Thursday, City Council voted unanimously on a bill that would ban food trucks on both sides of Girard Avenue from Leopard Street to Shackamaxon Street.

The bill passed without much discussion.

Earlier this year, NBC10's Karen Hua spoke to people for and against the potential ban.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
A debate on whether to ban food trucks from two busy blocks on Girard Ave. in Fishtown is getting heated. While residents in the area are all for them, there are some laws the food trucks fail to comply with. City Council is set to vote on this bill as soon as this Thursday. NBC10's Karen Hua spoke to people for and against the potential ban.

At that time, Fishtown Business Improvement District president Mark Collazzo said this bill was a "last resort" after problem operators -- who parked in the roadway or operated well after a set midnight deadline to close up -- scoffed at fines.

The ban will take effect after -- and if -- it is signed into law by the mayor.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 19 mins ago

Philly prisoner escapes while on work detail, source says

mummers 6 mins ago

Ready to strut on Broad Street: Your guide to 2024 Mummers Parade in Philly

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Fishtown
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us